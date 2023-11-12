Must Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,621,091 Shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS)

Must Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Free Report) by 96.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 57,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,621,091 shares during the period. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. accounts for about 0.3% of Must Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Must Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.58% of the company’s stock.
D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Stock Performance
NASDAQ:HEPS opened at $1.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.32 and a 200 day moving average of $1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $459.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.66 and a beta of 2.56. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.85.
About D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.
D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. The company operates www.hepsiburada.com, a retail website that provides its retail customers a range of merchandise, including electronics and non-electronics products, such as books, sports, toys, kids and baby products, cosmetics, furniture, etc.
