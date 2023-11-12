Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 19,428 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 25.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,583 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 19,428 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in 3M were worth $5,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in 3M by 1.2% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 836 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 4.7% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3M by 2.7% during the second quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 3,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc grew its stake in shares of 3M by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 13,133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $92.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.22 and a 200-day moving average of $99.31. The company has a market cap of $51.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.72. 3M has a one year low of $85.35 and a one year high of $133.91.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 22.59% and a positive return on equity of 47.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently -44.94%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MMM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.30.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

