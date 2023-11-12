Essex Financial Services Inc. Cuts Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3,290.0% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 323.1% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 136,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.27, for a total transaction of $33,036,421.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 681,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,177,747.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.76.

Constellation Brands Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of STZ stock opened at $239.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.20. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.12 and a 52-week high of $273.65. The company has a market capitalization of $43.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $245.40 and its 200 day moving average is $247.84.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.33. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.41%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.36%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

