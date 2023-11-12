Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Sells 998 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 998 shares during the quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $234,787,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000.

VTV opened at $137.63 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $130.89 and a 12 month high of $147.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

