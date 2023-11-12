Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Has $5.39 Million Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $5,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Aflac by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the first quarter worth $423,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 366.6% during the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 9,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 7,622 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 4.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 67,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 2.9% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AFL shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aflac news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 7,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $582,012.41. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,994,318.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Aflac news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 7,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $582,012.41. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,994,318.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 3,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $249,981.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,274 shares in the company, valued at $4,491,015.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,205 shares of company stock valued at $11,425,157 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Trading Up 0.7 %

AFL opened at $81.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.89. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $60.20 and a 12 month high of $82.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.40. Aflac had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.13%.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Stories

