Swiss National Bank Sells 467,300 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,510,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 467,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.36% of Gilead Sciences worth $347,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 82.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GILD opened at $75.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $94.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.32. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.87 and a twelve month high of $89.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.53.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 39.30%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 64.38%.

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,003 shares in the company, valued at $8,320,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,003 shares in the company, valued at $8,320,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $115,561.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,399,308.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GILD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.61.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

