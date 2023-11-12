IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Bought by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,825 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. IQVIA accounts for about 1.7% of Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $11,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in IQVIA by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in IQVIA by 59,295.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 57,650,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,958,182,000 after acquiring an additional 57,553,788 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 83,491 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,766,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 112,697 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,414,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $195.98 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $199.16 and a 200-day moving average of $206.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $35.77 billion, a PE ratio of 32.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.42. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.42 and a 1-year high of $241.86.

In other news, insider Constantinos Panagos sold 27,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.67, for a total transaction of $5,700,238.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,973,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on IQVIA from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on IQVIA from $255.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. HSBC assumed coverage on IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on IQVIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.29.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

