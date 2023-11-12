Winslow Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Winslow Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Charles Schwab accounts for 2.1% of Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $9,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 144.3% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 633.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 1,236.6% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCHW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Argus increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.91.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 0.5 %

SCHW opened at $54.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.39 and a 200-day moving average of $56.08. The stock has a market cap of $96.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $86.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 30.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other news, Director Charles A. Ruffel bought 833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.55 per share, for a total transaction of $50,438.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,022.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $217,319.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,563,189.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel purchased 833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.55 per share, for a total transaction of $50,438.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,022.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,824 shares of company stock worth $1,214,937. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

