Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Acquired by Winslow Asset Management Inc.

Winslow Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,875 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Bio-Rad Laboratories makes up 1.7% of Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $7,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 138.2% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 81 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. 63.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BIO shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $522.00 to $524.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $580.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bio-Rad Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $533.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of BIO stock opened at $304.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $336.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $371.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a current ratio of 5.64. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $261.59 and a twelve month high of $509.62.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $632.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.50 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.91%. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.69, for a total value of $115,407.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,416 shares in the company, valued at $929,411.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.60, for a total value of $929,660.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $955,769.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.69, for a total transaction of $115,407.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,416 shares in the company, valued at $929,411.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

(Free Report)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

See Also

