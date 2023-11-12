Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,024,057 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 28,158 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.61% of Motorola Solutions worth $300,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,531,492 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,008,362,000 after purchasing an additional 119,907 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 5.7% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,935,585 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $553,829,000 after acquiring an additional 104,774 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $470,994,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,632,552 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $467,122,000 after acquiring an additional 47,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,443,617 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $372,035,000 after acquiring an additional 238,894 shares during the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $320.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $329.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $312.57.

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of MSI stock opened at $311.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $283.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.41. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $245.76 and a fifty-two week high of $311.53.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.16. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 668.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jason J. Winkler sold 5,656 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.29, for a total value of $1,726,720.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,732 shares in the company, valued at $2,055,212.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 5,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $1,790,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,156,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jason J. Winkler sold 5,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.29, for a total transaction of $1,726,720.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,055,212.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,506 shares of company stock worth $23,359,370 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.