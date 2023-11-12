Winslow Asset Management Inc. Sells 7,854 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Winslow Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 161,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,854 shares during the quarter. Tenet Healthcare makes up 2.8% of Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $13,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Tenet Healthcare by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,639,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,799 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $65,580,000. Greenlight Capital Inc. grew its position in Tenet Healthcare by 116.6% in the 1st quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 1,426,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,791,000 after purchasing an additional 768,070 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Tenet Healthcare by 5,741.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 499,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,669,000 after purchasing an additional 491,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonehill Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $20,947,000. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

THC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $76.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $104.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $87.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.67.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:THC opened at $53.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 2.19. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 52 week low of $40.39 and a 52 week high of $85.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.60.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

