Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 18,675 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 237,857 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,675 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.09% of General Dynamics worth $51,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $12,323,340,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 153.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $7,913,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,011,850.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

GD opened at $243.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $202.35 and a 1-year high of $256.86. The company has a market capitalization of $66.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.18.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.05 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 17.13%. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.58 EPS for the current year.

GD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $248.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.43.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

