Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Acquires 115 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 108.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. CNB Bank increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IJT opened at $106.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.93 and a 200 day moving average of $111.75. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.64 and a fifty-two week high of $121.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a $0.397 dividend. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

