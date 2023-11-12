Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,264,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,779 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Charles Schwab worth $71,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 93,993.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 965,692,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,735,442,000 after acquiring an additional 964,666,040 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 78,462,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,109,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,760 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,880,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,193,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,383 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,050,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,413,244,000 after purchasing an additional 391,238 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,853,005,000 after buying an additional 8,563,389 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

SCHW opened at $54.41 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $86.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SCHW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Charles A. Ruffel acquired 833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.55 per share, with a total value of $50,438.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,022.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $476,880.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at $477,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel bought 833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.55 per share, with a total value of $50,438.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,022.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,824 shares of company stock valued at $1,214,937 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

