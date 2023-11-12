Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,204 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,205 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,204 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 45.1% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,422 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $34.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.85. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.80 and a 52-week high of $36.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $42.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.14.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.4475 dividend. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.27%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

