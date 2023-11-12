Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ) Shares Acquired by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 320.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,009,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,531,642 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $38,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSCQ. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 524.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,904,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,480 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 784.8% in the first quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,261,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,498 shares in the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 994.6% in the second quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 884,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,760,000 after acquiring an additional 803,865 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $11,992,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,798,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,964,000 after acquiring an additional 563,050 shares in the last quarter.

BSCQ opened at $18.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.93. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.69 and a 12-month high of $19.37.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 24th were issued a $0.0576 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

