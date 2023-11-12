Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $110.72 Million Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 385,807 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,485 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises 0.9% of Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $110,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of META. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth $474,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Meta Platforms by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,345 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 7.7% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,498 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.6% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 55,149 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

META has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $361.00 to $407.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. HSBC raised Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $346.65.

Shares of META opened at $328.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $844.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.32 and a 52-week high of $330.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $308.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $289.15.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.25, for a total transaction of $213,897.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,173,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.25, for a total transaction of $213,897.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,173,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.00, for a total transaction of $1,253,161.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 82,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,277,394. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,789 shares of company stock worth $38,881,854 over the last ninety days. 13.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

