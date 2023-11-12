American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 729,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,202 shares during the period. American Tower accounts for 1.1% of Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in American Tower were worth $141,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,452,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,748,879,000 after buying an additional 213,815 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in American Tower by 101,474.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,474,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,219,094,000 after purchasing an additional 10,464,030 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,733,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,985,706,000 after purchasing an additional 131,933 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,325,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,496,862,000 after purchasing an additional 284,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of American Tower by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,231,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,532,063,000 after buying an additional 962,800 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $1,781,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,024,928.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 10,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,830,903 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $183.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $154.58 and a 1 year high of $235.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $171.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 10th. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 423.53%.

AMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James dropped their price target on American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.60.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

