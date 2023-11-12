Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Raises Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,839,223 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,990 shares during the quarter. Exelon comprises 0.6% of Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.18% of Exelon worth $74,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Exelon during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Exelon by 767.1% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exelon by 189.3% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Exelon by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Exelon by 263.8% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exelon Price Performance

EXC stock opened at $39.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.56 and its 200 day moving average is $40.26. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $35.71 and a 52 week high of $44.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.29%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EXC. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Exelon from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

