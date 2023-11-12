SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 168,349 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,686 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $39,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. B&I Capital AG boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 17.7% in the second quarter. B&I Capital AG now owns 103,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,876,000 after acquiring an additional 15,460 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 94,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,949,000 after purchasing an additional 5,282 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 6.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 243,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,382,000 after buying an additional 14,278 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 133.7% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 32.7% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 766,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,629,000 after buying an additional 189,017 shares in the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on SBAC. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $311.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on SBA Communications from $329.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $296.00 to $251.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.12.

SBA Communications Stock Up 0.3 %

SBAC opened at $218.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.66. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $185.23 and a 52 week high of $312.34.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.89%.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

