Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 47,454 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 484,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,454 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.18% of Ameren worth $39,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ameren by 100,874.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,273,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,604,406,000 after purchasing an additional 74,200,015 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Ameren by 133.8% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,990,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,131,000 after buying an additional 2,855,894 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameren by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,824,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,051,453,000 after buying an additional 2,200,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Ameren by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,302,326,000 after buying an additional 1,029,187 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ameren by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,978,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,810,808,000 after acquiring an additional 681,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ameren news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $251,232.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 161,369 shares in the company, valued at $12,849,813.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Ameren from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ameren from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ameren from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Ameren from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.89.

Ameren Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AEE opened at $76.27 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.33. Ameren Co. has a one year low of $69.71 and a one year high of $92.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.47.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 14.59%. Ameren’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.27%.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

