Trivest Advisors Ltd Purchases 10,000 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Trivest Advisors Ltd grew its holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Atlassian makes up 0.1% of Trivest Advisors Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Trivest Advisors Ltd’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $3,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Atlassian by 151.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Atlassian in the second quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Atlassian Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $176.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $192.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.24. Atlassian Co. has a 1-year low of $113.86 and a 1-year high of $215.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlassian

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Atlassian news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.76, for a total transaction of $1,646,222.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 271,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,325,331.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CRO Cameron Deatsch sold 3,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.17, for a total value of $607,737.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 133,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,852,865.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.76, for a total transaction of $1,646,222.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 271,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,325,331.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 345,210 shares of company stock valued at $66,713,579. 40.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Barclays raised their price target on Atlassian from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $175.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.19.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TEAM

Atlassian Profile

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.