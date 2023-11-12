Trivest Advisors Ltd Makes New Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,000. Alphabet accounts for about 0.0% of Trivest Advisors Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 94,153.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,558,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,261,537,000 after buying an additional 200,345,509 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 61,587.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,539,004,000 after buying an additional 129,835,437 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,807.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,069,444 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,487,226,000 after buying an additional 54,077,519 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,059,614,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,170,024,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $134.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.57 and a 12 month high of $142.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $134.62 and its 200 day moving average is $127.29.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.69.

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total value of $31,090.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,145.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O'toole sold 3,749 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $510,913.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,407.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,376 shares of company stock worth $23,398,783 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company's stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

