ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Purchased by Trivest Advisors Ltd

Trivest Advisors Ltd raised its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 1,744.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,400 shares during the period. ServiceNow accounts for approximately 2.2% of Trivest Advisors Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Trivest Advisors Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of ServiceNow worth $63,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in ServiceNow by 96,156.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,469,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,189,077,000 after purchasing an additional 23,444,979 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,082,154 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,755,904,000 after buying an additional 141,744 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,071,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,745,763,000 after buying an additional 288,522 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,589,941 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,663,879,000 after buying an additional 79,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,272,889 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,056,257,000 after acquiring an additional 161,620 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total value of $34,500.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,938. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 88 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total value of $54,215.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,315,640.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total transaction of $34,500.48. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,938. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,740 shares of company stock worth $8,442,392. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on NOW. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $630.00 to $615.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $665.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $614.77.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NOW

ServiceNow Stock Up 2.4 %

NOW opened at $634.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $572.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $550.84. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $353.62 and a 52 week high of $636.43. The firm has a market cap of $130.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.22, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.