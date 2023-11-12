Rock Creek Group LP Takes $183,000 Position in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new position in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 52,892 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBD. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda raised its stake in Banco Bradesco by 238.9% during the second quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 506,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 356,969 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,858,430 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,131,000 after purchasing an additional 681,532 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,840,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Banco Bradesco by 31.4% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 14,329 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Banco Bradesco in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.07.

Shares of NYSE:BBD opened at $3.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.91 and a 200-day moving average of $3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.70. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a twelve month low of $2.34 and a twelve month high of $3.68. The firm has a market cap of $32.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.0039 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. This is a positive change from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

