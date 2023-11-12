Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Raises Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 59.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,695 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $5,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. United Bank boosted its position in Ecolab by 2.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 4,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Ecolab by 7.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ecolab by 23.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Ecolab by 6.7% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Ecolab by 17.1% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,920,000 after acquiring an additional 10,676 shares during the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Ecolab stock opened at $177.90 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.13 and a 12-month high of $191.41. The company has a market capitalization of $50.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $170.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ECL shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Friday, September 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $207.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $208.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.64.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

