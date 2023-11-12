Rock Creek Group LP Sells 50,760 Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Rock Creek Group LP cut its holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 50.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,548 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 50,760 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 3.7% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in ACI Worldwide by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in ACI Worldwide by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 154,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,007,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in ACI Worldwide by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in ACI Worldwide by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 184,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,770,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ACIW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

ACI Worldwide Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of ACIW opened at $26.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.56 and a 52 week high of $29.14.

ACI Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, handle new payment methods, and maximize margins; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering and enable channels, services, endpoints, and integrations from a single cloud-based or on-premises solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.