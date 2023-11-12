Andra AP fonden Cuts Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Andra AP fonden lessened its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $10,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. RB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone Trading Up 0.9 %

AZO opened at $2,702.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.65. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,277.88 and a 12 month high of $2,750.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,547.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,522.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $46.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $44.51 by $1.95. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 60.66% and a net margin of 14.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $40.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 147.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on AutoZone from $3,006.00 to $2,863.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,975.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on AutoZone from $2,950.00 to $2,975.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Argus raised their price target on AutoZone from $2,775.00 to $2,920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,793.95.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AZO

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total transaction of $16,729,455.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,171.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total transaction of $16,729,455.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,171.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,595.04, for a total value of $5,825,864.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 537 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,536.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,069 shares of company stock worth $30,651,562 in the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.