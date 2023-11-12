Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Cuts Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lowered its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $18,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 132.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 215,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,660,000 after acquiring an additional 12,238 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Air Products and Chemicals

In related news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $252.34 per share, for a total transaction of $2,523,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 659,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,461,884.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.00.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $265.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $58.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $285.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $287.43. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $251.63 and a fifty-two week high of $328.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 17.02%. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Further Reading

