Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Stock Position Decreased by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. cut its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 241,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,800 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $17,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $67.34 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $62.24 and a 1-year high of $87.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.75 and its 200-day moving average is $70.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Sysco had a return on equity of 117.17% and a net margin of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SYY shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Stephens lowered their price objective on Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sysco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.30.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

