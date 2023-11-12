Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $23.93 Million Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. cut its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 190,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,600 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $23,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 788.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,501,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,490,000 after purchasing an additional 7,544,029 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $735,469,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 122,771.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,540,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538,916 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 98,059.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,484,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 187.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,000,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,319,000 after buying an additional 1,304,196 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PNC shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. HSBC started coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.99.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $120.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $119.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.78. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $109.40 and a one year high of $170.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $47.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.50. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th were issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.03%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

