Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 10,800 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. cut its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,460 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 10,800 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $24,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. American National Bank lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 143.5% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 112 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 72.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on NSC. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $266.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.15.

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $196.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $197.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.15. The company has a market cap of $44.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.29. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $183.09 and a 52-week high of $261.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 16.96%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.21%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Articles

