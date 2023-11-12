Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,436 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares during the quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USB. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 63.2% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on USB shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.76.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

USB opened at $34.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.94. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $49.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, insider James B. Kelligrew purchased 500 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.40 per share, with a total value of $27,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 940 shares in the company, valued at $51,136. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have bought 654 shares of company stock valued at $30,148. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

