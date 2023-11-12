Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Invests $250,000 in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Hess Midstream by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 119,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 181,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co boosted its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 299.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 219.3% during the second quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 33,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 22,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 1,215.0% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 512,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,735,000 after acquiring an additional 473,860 shares during the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HESM shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Hess Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on Hess Midstream from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Hess Midstream from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hess Midstream from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Hess Midstream in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

Hess Midstream Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:HESM opened at $29.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.60. Hess Midstream LP has a 52-week low of $25.63 and a 52-week high of $32.43.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $363.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.22 million. Hess Midstream had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 22.28%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hess Midstream Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.618 per share. This is an increase from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.35%. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hess Midstream

In related news, Director Infrastructure Investor Global sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.59, for a total transaction of $42,885,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hess Midstream Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

Further Reading

