CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. cut its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 171,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $31,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aureus Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CME Group by 11.8% in the first quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 20,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 20.4% during the first quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL boosted its position in CME Group by 14.5% during the first quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL now owns 5,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 59,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 74.0% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 34,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,405,000 after acquiring an additional 14,702 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.60, for a total transaction of $320,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,471.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.95, for a total transaction of $6,118,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,367,902.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.60, for a total value of $320,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,167 shares in the company, valued at $676,471.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,386 shares of company stock valued at $8,077,175. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CME Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ CME opened at $217.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.44. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.54 and a 1-year high of $221.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.19.
CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 57.03%. Equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.
CME Group Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.51%.
CME Group Company Profile
CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.
