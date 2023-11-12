Essex Financial Services Inc. Trims Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Essex Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,197 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Trust lifted its position in Target by 14.9% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 22,976 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Target by 3.1% in the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 28,226 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in Target by 27.3% in the second quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 11,090 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Target in the second quarter valued at $459,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Target by 9.8% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,426 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. 78.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $3,921,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 399,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,236,738.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on TGT shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $161.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Target from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.81.

Target Price Performance

TGT stock opened at $108.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Target Co. has a one year low of $102.93 and a one year high of $181.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.57.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $24.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.18 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.44%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

