Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $880,000 Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Essex Financial Services Inc. trimmed its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,027 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 19.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,515,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,639,000 after buying an additional 246,010 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 618.1% in the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 31,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 26,757 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the second quarter valued at $228,000. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.6% in the second quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 8,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1.4% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 27,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of O stock opened at $50.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.55. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $45.03 and a 52 week high of $68.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.94.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.67). Realty Income had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dec 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.256 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 232.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

O has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $69.50 to $67.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.90.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

