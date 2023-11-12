Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $814,000 Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CB. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Chubb during the first quarter worth $195,000. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 2.6% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 59.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 18.7% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 22.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,110,000 after buying an additional 27,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 10,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total value of $2,010,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 265,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,304,635.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total transaction of $2,010,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 265,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,304,635.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at $29,803,643.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,364 shares of company stock valued at $12,738,292. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CB has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $269.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.71.

Get Our Latest Report on CB

Chubb Trading Up 1.6 %

CB opened at $222.44 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $183.40 and a 52 week high of $231.37. The stock has a market cap of $90.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $211.61 and a 200-day moving average of $201.89.

About Chubb

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.