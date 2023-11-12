Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 92 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,992 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. American Express accounts for approximately 1.0% of Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in American Express by 127.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 135,098 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $23,534,000 after purchasing an additional 75,821 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in American Express by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 123,390 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $21,494,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in American Express by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 7,193 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in American Express by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 19,293 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in American Express by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,330 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other American Express news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $143,930.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,860. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AXP shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.95.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $154.38 on Friday. American Express has a 12 month low of $140.91 and a 12 month high of $182.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $151.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $112.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.21.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.51%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

