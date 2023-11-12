Longitude Cayman Ltd. Has $2.24 Million Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Longitude Cayman Ltd. decreased its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the period. Micron Technology makes up 1.7% of Longitude Cayman Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Longitude Cayman Ltd.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 0.5% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 68,671 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,334,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth $371,000. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the second quarter worth $6,311,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the second quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In related news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $602,110.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,689.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $602,110.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,689.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $244,542.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,829,587.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 173,390 shares of company stock worth $11,831,013. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.75.

Micron Technology Stock Up 2.4 %

Micron Technology stock opened at $75.36 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.43 and a 1 year high of $76.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.32 and a 200-day moving average of $67.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 4.46.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.65% and a negative net margin of 37.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.52 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.61%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

