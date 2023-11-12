Longitude Cayman Ltd. Sells 650 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Longitude Cayman Ltd. lowered its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Take-Two Interactive Software comprises approximately 1.5% of Longitude Cayman Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Longitude Cayman Ltd.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $1,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 12.9% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 23.1% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.8% in the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.2% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

TTWO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.04.

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $147.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.11 billion, a PE ratio of -16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.00 and a fifty-two week high of $153.84.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($4.22). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 27.83% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

