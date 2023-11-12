Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Sold by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,233,000. Vise Technologies Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 14.8% in the second quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 118,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,235,000 after acquiring an additional 15,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McNaughton Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the second quarter worth $1,144,000.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock opened at $50.47 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $49.50 and a 52-week high of $54.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.52 and a 200-day moving average of $51.69.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.