Sheets Smith Wealth Management Sells 681 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management decreased its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 681 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 5,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors raised its holdings in General Mills by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 8,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its holdings in General Mills by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

GIS opened at $65.28 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $60.33 and a one year high of $90.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.72.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.56%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GIS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Mizuho cut their price objective on General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. BNP Paribas lowered General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on General Mills from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on General Mills from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.74.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

