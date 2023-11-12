Winslow Asset Management Inc. Takes $215,000 Position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Winslow Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMBA. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ambarella by 24.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Ambarella during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 73.0% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Ambarella news, CFO Brian C. White sold 3,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $187,600.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,440,578.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.57, for a total transaction of $45,508.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,172.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian C. White sold 3,274 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $187,600.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,440,578.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,576 shares of company stock valued at $606,992. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMBA opened at $50.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -20.08 and a beta of 1.60. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.59 and a 1 year high of $99.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.61.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $62.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.02 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 14.39% and a negative net margin of 33.72%. Ambarella’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMBA shares. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Ambarella from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Ambarella from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Ambarella from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ambarella currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.70.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

