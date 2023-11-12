Winslow Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Winslow Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 381.4% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. 98.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KLIC opened at $44.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73 and a beta of 1.41. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.20 and a 52-week high of $60.20.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.24%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Craig Hallum downgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Analysis on KLIC

Insider Activity at Kulicke and Soffa Industries

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, SVP Robert Nestor Chylak sold 4,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $199,625.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $958,487.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $1,413,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,094,380 shares in the company, valued at $51,556,241.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Nestor Chylak sold 4,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $199,625.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,609 shares in the company, valued at $958,487.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.