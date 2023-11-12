Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Shares Sold by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 24.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 197,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,039 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF makes up 2.9% of Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $19,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the first quarter valued at about $512,000. Fermata Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 7,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 54,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,487,000 after acquiring an additional 15,153 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,010,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 385.4% in the second quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 39,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after purchasing an additional 31,191 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Price Performance

Shares of GBIL stock opened at $99.89 on Friday. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 12-month low of $99.62 and a 12-month high of $100.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.92 and a 200-day moving average of $99.90.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.