Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Sold by Winslow Asset Management Inc.

Winslow Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,393 shares during the quarter. Teradyne makes up about 3.8% of Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Winslow Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Teradyne worth $17,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Teradyne by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 10,630 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 18,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 4,404.4% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 50,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,472,000 after purchasing an additional 49,770 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 13,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Insider Transactions at Teradyne

In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $217,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,157,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 24,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $2,538,184.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,308.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,157,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,933 shares of company stock valued at $2,774,404 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teradyne Stock Up 3.8 %

NASDAQ:TER opened at $88.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.80 and a 200 day moving average of $101.09. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.07 and a 52 week high of $119.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.57.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $703.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.36 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 20.56%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TER shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $104.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.45.

View Our Latest Research Report on Teradyne

Teradyne Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.