Lido Advisors LLC Acquires 27,674 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 417,618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,674 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.95% of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF worth $17,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,285,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421,452 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,117,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 315,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,360,000 after purchasing an additional 169,422 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 279,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,811,000 after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 242,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FUTY opened at $38.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.28. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 1-year low of $35.32 and a 1-year high of $47.69.

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

