iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Shares Acquired by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 400,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.44% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $19,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ACWX. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. St. Louis Trust Co boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 113,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,536,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 86.4% during the second quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 876,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,117,000 after acquiring an additional 405,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 15.5% during the first quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 471,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,005,000 after acquiring an additional 63,155 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACWX opened at $47.33 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $44.79 and a 1 year high of $51.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.