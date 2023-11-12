Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT) Shares Purchased by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 439,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,095 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC owned approximately 4.44% of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF worth $20,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FMAT. Vicus Capital acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,608,000. Beaumont Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,991,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,441,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 262,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,264,000 after buying an additional 46,227 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,879,000.

Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:FMAT opened at $43.41 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a twelve month low of $41.62 and a twelve month high of $48.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.99 and a 200-day moving average of $45.02. The firm has a market cap of $434.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.12.

About Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (FMAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Materials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US basic materials sector across the entire market-cap spectrum. FMAT was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

